Minus 1280 invaders and 32 armored fighting vehicles in one day: the General Staff updated data on the losses of the Russian army

1.12.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion 1.9 years ago, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have already eliminated 330,040 military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces. Also, thousands of enemy tanks, drones and hundreds of aircraft were destroyed on Ukrainian soil and in the skies.

In particular, during the day on November 30, the defenders liquidated 1,280 invaders with 144 pieces of equipment and weapons. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the losses of the aggressor.

The day before, the soldiers destroyed 32 armored fighting vehicles (10,372 in total), 22 artillery systems (7,931), 13 tanks (5,564) of the invaders.

The fighters also burned two multiple launch rocket systems (all 912) and two air defense systems (602) of the Russians.

In addition, the defenders shot down 22 enemy drones of the operational-tactical level (5,976 in total), and also neutralized 38 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (10,399) and 13 special equipment (1,137).

The list of losses of the Russian Armed Forces also includes 1,567 cruise missiles, 324 helicopters, 323 aircraft, 22 ships/boats and a submarine.

As OBOZ.UA reported, fighters of the operational command “West” destroyed the most modern Russian air defense system “Tor”. The warriors launched a precise strike with HIMARS on the enemy equipment.

