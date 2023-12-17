The airfield of the 559th Bomber Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces was attacked near Rostov: the moment was caught on video

17 December 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In the Rostov region, the airfield of the Russian Aerospace Forces, where front-line bombers are stationed, came under drone attack.

On the night of December 17, explosions occurred in the Rostov region due to a massive drone attack. One of the targets of the strikes was a military airfield in the city of Morozovsk.

Local residents filmed the moment of the attack. The footage is available on the Telegram channel “Ukraine 365”.

“Today (December 17 – ed.) early in the morning, air defense forces repelled a massive attack of aircraft-type drones on the territory of the Rostov region in the area of ​​Morozovsk and Kamensk. Most of the drones were destroyed,” said the governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev.

He assures that there were no casualties in the attack.

Judging by the footage published by local residents, the airfield of the Russian Aerospace Forces was attacked by some analogue of the Shahed kamikaze drones. Before the explosions, the characteristic sound of UAV engines was heard. Russian troops used air defense to intercept them.

It is known that the 559th Bomber Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is stationed in Morozovsk, taking an active part in the aggression against Ukraine. This unit is armed with Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34 bombers. It is currently unknown whether the plane was damaged during the impact.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, which regularly publishes fake news about its military achievements, reported this morning that 33 “Ukrainian UAVs” were destroyed. not only in Rostov, but also in Lipetsk and Volgograd regions of the Russian Federation.

