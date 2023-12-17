UK military instructors host Christmas parties for Ukrainian trainees – video

16 DECEMBER 2023

A UKRAINIAN SOLDIER. SCREENSHOT: VIDEO BY UK MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

UK military instructors training Ukrainian soldiers as part of Operation Interflex are working with Ukrainian communities to organise Christmas parties for their Ukrainian trainees.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence

Over this Christmas period, our thoughts are with you

/ У цей різдвяний час наші думки з вами



As Russia's illegal invasion continues, @GeneralStaffUA personnel are being provided training by @DefenceHQ & 10 Partner nations in the UK.



#StandWithUkraine #SlavaUkraini @DefenceU pic.twitter.com/xgxoJi5UlN — Defence Operations 🇬🇧 (@DefenceOps) December 16, 2023

Details: “UK service personnel deployed on Operation Interflex have joined forces with local Ukrainian communities to host Christmas parties for Ukrainian recruits training here in the UK,” the UK Defence Ministry wrote on X.

They added in Ukrainian: “Благословенного Різдва!” [Blahoslovennoho Rizdva, meaning Merry Christmas!]

The UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters also posted a Christmas video and wrote in both English and Ukrainian: “Over this Christmas period, our thoughts are with you.”

Background:

Op Interflex was launched by 10 of Ukraine’s allies in June 2022 to train Ukrainian military personnel.

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in September 2023 that the UK’s goal is to have trained 30,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/16/7433388/

Like this: Like Loading...