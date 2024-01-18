Svitlana Moronets: Yesterday I was shortlisted for the Press Awards’ Young Journalist of the Year 2024

Jan 17, 2024

Soon it will be two years as I work for the British magazine The Spectator, half of which I wrote about the war with London, the other half working on reports from Ukraine. Yesterday I was shortlisted for The Press Awards’ Young Journalist of the Year 2024 – one of the UK’s premier award categories. Also shortlist “Article of the Year” by NCTJ, for my report from the east on medical supply problems.

The winners will be announced in spring, the competition is incredible, ready to lose in both categories 😆 The main thing is that my work helps Ukraine. That’s the kind of news)

Like this: Like Loading...