Sunak in the Parliament gave a rosy forecast about the end of the war in Ukraine

Russia can be defeated in a war of aggression, the British Prime Minister emphasized.

We must prepare for the fact that the war in Ukraine against Russia will be long, but the Ukrainian state will win.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Rishi Sunak said this in Kyiv, speaking today, January 12, in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. He noted that during war there are failures. “But we must prepare for the fact that this will be a long war,” he stressed. According to him, today is more like 1942.

“It was a moment in the middle of that war. When progress on the battlefield was difficult, the defense industry was under serious strain, and the population was becoming tired. It was difficult to see the light ahead then. But it was then that victory became inevitable. I believe it will be the same with this moment,” Sunak said.

History says that democracies that endure will always prevail, he said. “Putin cannot understand that when you kill people and destroy buildings, no army can ever defeat the will of a free people. And that is why Ukraine will win,” he emphasized.

The official said the Russian leader believed he could conquer Ukraine by force in a matter of weeks, but with every missile he fires, the Ukrainian people become even more determined and their sense of national identity grows stronger. “The Russian military greatly outnumbers the Ukrainian forces, but you have already regained half of the occupied territory. You have also turned Crimea into a vulnerable place for Russia, not their strength. These victories show that Russia can be defeated in a war of conquest,” Sunak emphasized .

He added that Putin faced a coup attempt and was accused as an international war criminal, and Russia has an economy badly weakened by sanctions. According to him, Putin is now forced to beg for weapons from Iran and North Korea, desperately sacrificing hundreds of thousands of Russian men in the hope that Ukraine will retreat and its partners will stop helping it. “Ukraine will not give up, and the United Kingdom will never retreat,” Sunak stressed.

He concluded his speech in the Ukrainian parliament with the slogan in Ukrainian “Glory to Ukraine.” Deputies often interrupted his speech with applause.

