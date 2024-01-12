Vadim Khludzinsky18:25, 01/12/24

Due to the poor quality of the gunpowder, the Russians use North Korean shells that miss the target, since the charge of gunpowder in the cartridges often does not correspond to the declared one.

Russian artillerymen in Ukraine complain about the low quality of shells, which the DPRK began supplying in 2023 . According to pro-war “bloggers,” the most criticized is the quality and quantity of gunpowder in ammunition, reports The Moscow Times Telegram channel.

It is noted that the Russian military is receiving Iranian shells, which are described as “not bad”, and are “cursed” by the North Korean ones. Due to the low quality of the gunpowder, they are used in situations where “accuracy and accuracy, and indeed the exit of the projectile from the barrel, are of the least importance.”

In particular, Iranian shells leave traces of soot, from which it is necessary to clean the firing pin of the weapon, but they fly “very well.” North Korean shells fly past the target, since the charge of gunpowder in the cartridges often does not correspond to the declared one.

“Absolute crap. If a shell reaches and explodes, the crew of the gun has a holiday, everyone dances and sings songs of praise to Chairman Kim. If the shell doesn’t reach and falls on the heads of our infantry, say thank you to the half-starved Korean teenagers who collected it for a bowl of rice,” notes “military expert” Alexey Larkin.

According to him, the Russian army should not expect any high-tech weapons from North Korean manufacturers “if they are not able to assemble a simple projectile for a cannon.”

