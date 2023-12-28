Stock up on food and water: the commander-in-chief of the Dutch army called on citizens to prepare for war with the Russian Federation

Ekaterina Girnyk20:27, 12/28/23

He noted that residents of European countries that are closer to the aggressor country are better mentally prepared for a possible war with it.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, General Martin Wijnen, said that the Dutch need to be prepared for the fact that they will probably someday have to fight with Russia .

“We must be seriously prepared for a possible armed conflict with Russia. The entire society must be prepared in case something goes wrong,” De Telegraaf quotes him as saying .

In his opinion, residents of European countries that are closer to the aggressor country are better mentally prepared for a possible war with it, and the Netherlands needs to follow their example.

“The Netherlands should not think that our security is guaranteed because we are 1,500 kilometers away,” said the commander-in-chief of the Dutch army.

The general emphasized that citizens should already have supplies of food and drinking water to survive in emergency situations.

In addition, Wijnen added, the Netherlands should significantly strengthen its army, since “Russia understands only one language: strong armed forces.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...