Clever! Ukrainians BLOW UP RUSSIAN FUEL DEPOTS FOR TANKS | War in Ukraine Explained

Day 672: Dec 27

Today, there are a lot of updates from the southeast.

First of all, when it comes to yesterday’s strike, recently released high-resolution satellite footage revealed that the Russian warship received fatal damage. Moreover, it can also be clearly seen that the secondary detonation inflicted damage to the surrounding port infrastructure, not just surrounding ships. Ukrainian Navy Spokesman Pletenchuk stated that the strike may have killed up to 80 Russian personnel. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 1 person was killed and 2 were wounded. Later, it turned out that at least 33 are missing and 19 are wounded. Some sources also reported that apart from thousands of shells, the warship carried at least 2 “Caliber” missiles and 4 “KAB-500” air-dropped bombs. Russian analysts complained that the information about the delivered military cargo was clearly leaked by Ukrainian partisans and urged the Russian military to secure the Russian logistical hubs.

In the meantime, Ukrainian partisans from the Atesh Group leaked even more footage of the delivered Russian military cargo, this time near the harbors in Evpatoria. Ukrainian partisans revealed that Russians are sending artillery systems “Gvozdika” via the railways. Shortly after that, Atesh partisans revealed that another echelon with military trucks and other equipment was being transported through Dzankoi. So, Russians are not only using direct railway connections to transport equipment via Crimea but also use their navy to transport additional equipment to the Crimean ports, from where it is sent to the front line. Unfortunately for Russians, due to the leaked information, the relocation process never goes smoothly. Local residents of Armiansk and Tokmak reported that they heard multiple explosions. Russian sources claimed that Ukrainians conducted a HIMARS raid on the warehouses in Armians and at least 3 bases in Tokmak. Ukrainian analysts stated that this is the result of coordinated work between Ukrainian partisans and Ukrainian forces.

Since the most intense clashes are taking place in the east, the frequency and intensity of Ukrainian strikes in this region is even higher. Today, Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Commander Tarnavskyi stated that, so far, the Russian effort to capture Avdiivka is still the main offensive operation of the Russian forces. He stated that Russians fear that they would need to repeat attritional frontal urban assaults reminiscent of Bakhmut, which is why they are still trying to bypass and encircle Avdiivka. Tarnavskyi stated that Russian forces are constantly transferring forces, primarily cheap prisoner Storm-Z units, to the Avdiivka direction to support attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

So far, Ukrainians are tightly controlling the line. As you remember, last time, I told you that Ukrainian forces in Avdiivka received a new batch of drones. And this delivery came in handy because Russians started using more and more tanks in their renewed wave of offensive operations.

Ukrainian fighters from Special Force showed how they targeted a Russian tank near Krasnohorivka, causing an immediate detonation and a massive explosion. Another tank was hit trying to assume a firing position to hit Ukrainians, however, the tank got hit by a drone, the crew lost control, and the tank fell into a ditch. Another Russian tank tried to pull it out and evacuate but got hit with the drone as well. Other detachments also released footage of drone strikes.

In order to complicate the Russian advancement even more, Ukrainians are also targeting the Russian logistics in the region. Judging by the Russian reports, Ukrainian HIMARS crews expanded their reach because, over the last week, they hit at least 5 logistical hubs: Donetsk, Horlivka, Makiivka, Yasynuvata, and Illovaisk.

In Donetsk, Ukrainians are continuing their defueling campaign, targeting Russian fuel depots. Recently, Ukrainians also hit fuel infrastructure in Makiivka, which is a twin city of Donetsk. Ukrainians also hit an unspecified target in Illoviask – the fire here looks exactly as in Donetsk when Ukrainians hit fuel depots, so it is highly likely that Illovaisk, which is located just 15 kilometers from Donetsk, also became a part of the Ukrainian defueling campaign.

Like this: Like Loading...