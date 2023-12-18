Oleg Davygora23:53, 12/17/23

State Duma Defense Committee member Andrei Gurulev said that Russians should heed President Vladimir Putin’s words about having children, viewing them as a task to improve demographic indicators.

“What did the President say? Traditional values ​​- Motherland, large families. How will you complete the task? Are you following the president’s order? He completed the task, and nine months later he reported on the results,” Gurulev noted during the program.

Speaking at a meeting of the World Russian People’s Council in November, Putin said that Russia was faced with “the most difficult demographic challenges,” and in order to overcome them, it was necessary to revive the tradition of large families. Many peoples of Russia “preserve the tradition of a strong, multi-generational family, where four, five or more children are raised,” the president said.

He recalled that several generations ago Russian families had seven or eight children: “Let’s preserve and revive these wonderful traditions. Having many children and a large family should become the norm, a way of life for all the peoples of Russia.”

State Duma deputy called on Russian women to give birth to children on “Putin’s orders”

Gurulev’s scandalous statements

The part of the Russian population that does not support President Vladimir Putinmust be isolated or destroyed, said on the air of the propaganda TV channel “Russia-1” State Duma Deputy Andrey Gurulev.

According to the idea of ​​Gurulev, United Russia member and member of the defense committee of the lower house, the “destruction” of About 20% of Russian citizens may be subject to it. That’s about 29 million people, according to Rosstat, which estimates the country’s population at 146.4 million.

