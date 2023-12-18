Former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense Malyar said that “secret information has already been leaked from the headquarters.”

Oleg Davygora01:59, 12/18/23

According to her, work in high positions is a priori work under constant surveillance, because this is a matter of state security.

Former Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Anna Malyar, commentingon the message about the discovery of a “wiretap” Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, stated that secret information had already been leaked from headquarters in Ukraine.

“Regarding listening to cabinets. I don’t know what and who the Commander-in-Chief wanted to hear, because in principle everyone is aware that there is a possibility of eavesdropping and information leakage. Therefore, this is always taken into account when communicating by voice. But the fact that we have leaks of secret information, say, from headquarters – yes. Military secrets have become public more than once,” she wrotein Telegram.

The painter also revealed the specifics of working in responsible government positions.

“There is no presumption of trust, like in marriage. Therefore, employees of special services are obliged to ensure that the official does not harm state security. For example, on carriers of state secrets there are serious restrictions even regarding communication. Yes, there is a category of people with whom you cannot communicate without official permission and instructions,” explained Malyar.

“Wiretap” at Zaluzhny – details

In the office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny a listening device was found, Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing sources in military circles.

Subsequently, the SBU reported that criminal proceedings were opened upon the discovery of a technical device in one of the potential locations of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. They clarified that the equipment was not found directly in Valery Zaluzhny’s office, but in one of the rooms that could be used by him for work in the future.

