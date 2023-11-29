Special Operations Forces destroy Ural armoured vehicle with Iranian missiles, using artillery and drones

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have found camouflaged Russian military equipment and fired artillery and FPV drones, destroying a truck with Iranian Grad missiles on the southern front.

Source: The SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their video

Quote: “SOF operators identified camouflaged enemy equipment during an aerial reconnaissance mission on the southern front. The crew of the unmanned aerial vehicle promptly adjusted the artillery fire of the Defence Force units on the targets and also used their own FPV drones for strikes.

The Ural-4320 armoured vehicle with ammunition for the BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launch system (the intelligence reported 55 Iranian-made rockets) was destroyed, and the BM-21 Grad launcher was damaged as a result of the operation.”

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/17/7429171/

Like this: Like Loading...