Southern Ukraine is attacked by drones: an explosion occurred in Odessa

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya21:33, 05.12.23

The air force reports the situation.

On the evening of Tuesday, December 5, Ukraine again came under attack from Russian attack drones . The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

At 20:36 they warned about the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles of the “Shahed” type from the Black Sea in the direction of Chernomorsk and Odessa. After 10 minutes, the military spotted the same UAVs in the Kherson region, they were moving in the direction of Nikolaevskaya.

At 21:01 they noted that drones from the sea were moving in the direction of Yuzhny and Koblevo. Meanwhile, a group of Russian drones in the Nikolaev region was moving in a western direction.

Updated at 22:10: The military records the movement of drones of the “Shahed” type from the Zaporozhye region in the direction of Dnepropetrovsk.

Updated at 22:00: The threat of using drones for the Zaporozhye region.

Updated at 21:25: Drones from the Mykolayiv region are flying in the direction of the Kirovograd region, an air raid alert has been announced there.

Updated at 21:25: Another group of UAVs from the Black Sea is flying in the direction of the Odessa region (Southern) and Koblevo. An air raid alert has now been declared in the Odessa, Nikolaev and Kherson regions.

Updated at 21:09: An explosion occurred in Odessa, reports Public .

