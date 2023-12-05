A draft law has been introduced into the State Duma of the russian federation that would establish a certain status for the Sea of Azov as an “exclusively internal sea of the russian federation”. This was reported by the so-called “deputy of the State Duma from the Crimean region”, Mikhail Sheremet.

The collaborationist stated that the actions and principles of international legislation would no longer apply to the Sea of Azov. According to Sheremet, a positive decision on this draft law could be made by the end of the year.

As reported earlier, russia has occupied parts of the Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, cutting off Ukraine’s access to the Sea of Azov.

