Joseph Lindsley

Jan 8, 2024, right now…..

As I type, I expect at any minute the thunder could rain down around me, reports of missiles incoming—

Second witch: By the pricking of my thumbs,

Something wicked this way comes.

Macbeth: How now, you secret, black, and midnight hags! What is’t you do?

Russia’s danse macabre of missiles continues this morning. Rockets head toward one city, as people prepare for impact and then swiftly they change course at the last minute and head for another city, seeking to create maximum angst before they try to hit their targets.

Right now, 7am, 8 January, still in the Ukrainian festive season, every single person in Ukraine is awaiting the real possibility of a missile hitting nearby or near someone you know with that awful soul-crushing thud; or they are primed and waiting to shoot down the incoming Russian fire, as they do so well; or they are in a trench facing a near-constant hell.

Fortunately, Ukraine, for now, is armed with Patriot missiles and other great weapons–and most especially with the expertise and motivation of its civilians-turned-soldiers who are now experts at shooting down Moscow’s secret, black, and midnight madness.

🧐 All of this could be so much easier if the USA, Germany, and others gave Ukraine the long-range weapons needed to hit the Russians air-bases from which this wicked hell launches. One of those bases is named after the co-author of the Communist Manifesto (!). Russia doesn’t even try to hid its evil.

Why is Ukraine in this situation? Because they refuse to be slaves. They insist on living freely. They refuse to live under a tyrant who goes to war. Ukrainians are showing the world that it is indeed possibly for the people to rule, but it takes a lot of guts.



