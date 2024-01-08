Noam Chomsky: how to end the Russia-Ukraine war

Have no fear of boredom, the following drivel is only seconds long.
I was minded to post this because of the death of another malignant communist : John Pilger. Chomsky is a chip off the same block.
His brief speech is a distillation of current kremlin policy:
In effect : “Negotiate with us now and give us all or most of your land, or we destroy you.”
That message is being conveyed by far left scum like Jeffrey Sachs, the late unlamented Pilger, JeremIRA CorbLenin, George Galloway etc.
Due to the horseshoe of politics that very same message is being conveyed by far right scum such as JDV, MTG and many other magaputler trash in the US and by Peter Hitchens and Nigel Farage in the UK.
In Europe it’s Orban, Le Pen, Wilders, AfD etc.
All Ukraine right now is under massive missile attack from the cauldron of devilry.
The intent is to exhaust Ukraine’s air defences before the U.S. aid package can be unblocked.
The UK just sent several hundred air defence missiles, plus an undisclosed number of Storms.
Now would really be a good time for Scholz to send his Taurus missiles.
I see his point of view, however, he is incorrect.
The scum in moskovia don’t understand negotiation, they want things their way, with no alternatives.
All the shit about ‘Ukraine can’t destroy moskovia’, Ukraine don’t want to or should destroy something so fucked up already. The only thing Ukraine needs are the means with which to win by driving out the filth, then the means to keep them out.
UAF have shown they can win and would have done long ago, given the means.