Soldiers of the 95th Brigade of the Airborne Forces, used a drone to rescue a Ukrainian soldier from Russian captivity. Video

The Ukrainian military managed to rescue one of our soldiers from Russian captivity with the help of a drone. The defenders saw him tied up in an enemy trench while they were working in an area controlled by the enemy.

This was reported in the official Telegram channel of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The drone operator of this brigade brought our warrior out of captivity – rescuing his brother was his idea. It is noted that the rescued person is a soldier of another unit, which is also fighting in this direction.

According to the paratroopers, they eliminated and wounded many of the invaders, precisely dropping ammunition from a UAV on them when they noticed that a Ukrainian military man was sitting in the trench. He, seeing that the Russians had already been “demilitarized,” began to untie himself.

“Our drone operator with the call sign “Kevin” began to attract the attention of the captive by flashing the lights on the Mavik. The guy on the ground got his bearings, realized that the drone was from his side, and began to follow it,” said the commander of the Sheriff unmanned systems group.

The drone operator indicated to the warrior in which direction he needed to move. On the way out of the enemy trenches, our soldier met an occupier – he did not see the Ukrainian drone and began to order the prisoner to return to his place.

“The Russian did not see our “bird”, which still had one grenade on it, and began waving his hands at the Ukrainian soldier, saying, go back. Then “Kevin” dropped a grenade on the occupier and killed him, and then he continued to lead his brother-in-arms to his unit,” the commander said.

