Mickey Rourke urged fans to help Kherson: why Hollywood actor believes in Ukraine so much and why he asked to bury him in a Ukrainian village

03.01.2024

American actor and screenwriter Mickey Rourke called on his fans to help the people of Kherson, who suffered from Russia. He announced a one-million-dollar fundraiser for the One World Aid Alliance charity organization, co-founded by the star’s assistant and good friend from Mykolaiv, Dmytro Korniichuk.

Mickey Rourke has been working with the Ukrainian for 10 years, bequeathed him all his wealth and even said that he wanted to be buried in Ukraine, where his best friend grew up. A post with warm words to Ukrainians appeared on the 71-year-old artist’s Instagram page.

“I want to wish a happy New Year to everyone in Ukraine. I know you are going through a lot of very difficult things. The assistant I’ve been working with for 10 years, Dmytro, is from Ukraine, and I love him very much. He has 12 family members in Ukraine… My message is for all people in Ukraine, and it has nothing to do with political bullsh**t. All we are trying to do is help people,” Mickey Rourke said.

The one million dollars that the charity foundation and the actor are seeking to raise will be used to help Kherson residents who have been left homeless by Russian terrorism.

The American has friends in Ukraine who have gone to the front, and he watches the news about the war every day and is very worried about Dmytro’s family.

Mickey Rourke addresses his fans. Screenshot

Imagining that one day a close friend might come to him with the news of the death of someone close to him, Mickey Rourke burst into tears. However, it happened on the show of the Russian pseudo-oppositionist Ksenia Sobchak.

The actor and his assistant have a very strong bond. The American admitted that without Dmytro, he would not even remember his own address. To thank his friend, he is ready to give him all his property after his death. Rourke has already drawn up his will.

The star’s assistant is from Ukraine

More than a year ago, the actor still believed that Russians and Ukrainians were “brotherly peoples,” but even then he was sure that the occupiers would only take over Ukraine if there was no one left in it.

In 2019, the 67-year-old actor said he wanted to be buried in the village where his assistant came from. On August 18, 2020, Korniichuk arrived in Zakhirtsi, Khmelnytskyi region, and chose a place in the cemetery for the star.

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, Mickey Rourke and singer Cher called for Ukraine to be provided with the necessary weapons to defend itself against Russian invaders. Before that, the artist said he was praying for Ukrainians.

