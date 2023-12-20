Slovakia will veto Ukraine’s membership in NATO: Fico threatens the Third World War

Anastasia Gorbacheva20:58, 20.12.23

The Slovak prime minister agrees on the accession of Kyiv to the EU.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who refused military aid to Ukrainians , opposed Ukraine’s accession to NATO. He declared that it would lead to World War III.

According to him, Slovakia will impose the right of veto as long as “I have the opportunity to influence the Slovak political scene.”

“It is not surprising that the party, which is the majority in the Slovak government, will not agree with Ukraine’s membership in NATO, because it would be the beginning of the third world war,” Fico said in an interview with “InfoVojna”.

At the same time, he believes that “this will never happen.” In addition, the Slovak prime minister indicated that it will take years for Ukraine to join the EU, but he is not against such a decision.

“If in order to support Ukraine, it was necessary to make such an overestimated political gesture – I have no problem with it… but it must fulfill all the conditions,” the politician concluded.

