An occupier committed suicide on the battlefield. VIDEO 

20.12.23 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Screenshot

The wounded occupier committed suicide by shooting himself with a machine gun.

As Censor.NET reports, a video of this moment was published on social networks. The recording shows three occupants standing near an apparently faulty armored vehicle. After a sudden explosion, all three move rather weakly and are pressed to the ground. At this moment, one of them turns the machine gun with the barrel towards him and presses the trigger.

VIDEO 18+

https://censor.net/ru/video_news/3462677/okkupant_sovershil_samoubiyistvo_na_pole_boya_video

