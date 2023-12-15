SBU puts Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill on the wanted list

Oleg Davygora21:35, 12/15/23

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also writes that the chosen preventive measure is detention.

The Security Service of Ukraine has put on the wanted list the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox ChurchVladimir Gundyaev, who is known as Kirill. This is evidenced by the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that he is accused under Part 3 of Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – Encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, as well as under Part 2 of Art. 437 of the Criminal Code – waging an aggressive war or aggressive military actions.

The date of the patriarch’s disappearance is November 11, and the place is Moscow. The Ministry of Internal Affairs also writes that the chosen preventive measure is detention.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...