Argentina considers the transfer of Russian origin helicopters to Ukraine

15 December, 2023

Mi-171E helicopter with H94 tail number of the Argentine Air Force. Photo credits: Pucara Defensa

Argentina is considering transferring to Ukraine two Mi-171Е helicopters which were purchased from Russia.

The Latin American publication Pucara Defensa reports that the agreements were reached during a visit to Buenos Aires by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to participate in the inauguration of the new President of Argentina Javier Milei.

“Negotiations are underway on the terms of compensation to the Argentine side for the transfer of helicopters to Ukraine,” the publication said.

According to the sources of the publication, the United States proposed to include the residual cost of helicopters in the recalculation of the first payments for the purchase by Buenos Aires of F-16 fighters from Denmark.

At the moment, both helicopters with H94 and H95 tail numbers have been decommissioned. They reached their limit before carrying out a planned inspection (detection of parts requiring repair).

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Argentina Javier Milei. December 2023. Argentina. Photo credits: Office of the President of Ukraine

The contract for the supply of two Russian Mi-171Е to Argentina was signed with Rosoboronexport at the end of August 2010 in Buenos Aires.

This is Argentina’s first purchase of Russian-made equipment.

The value of the sale was estimated at 20 million euros. The contract also provided for the training of Argentine pilots and technicians.

During the purchase, an option was provided for three more helicopters, which was never implemented.

Mi-171E helicopter with H95 tail number of the Argentine Air Force. Photo credits: Pucara Defensa

The main task of Mi-171Е helicopters was to supply supplies to Argentine stations in Antarctica, as well as to perform search and rescue missions.

For this purpose, both helicopters were painted bright orange and white. The machines are equipped with rescue hoods.

Mi-171E helicopter with H94 tail number of the Argentine Air Force. Photo credits: Pucara Defensa

The conclusion of the contract for scheduled maintenance was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequently due to sanctions against Russia.

SUPPORT MILITARNYI

Even a single donation or a $1 subscription will help us contnue working and developing. Fund independent military media and have access to credible information.БАНКІВСЬКА КАРТА

PATREONPAYPALКРИПТА

PRIVATBANK

4731 1856 1559 1812

copied

BANK ACCOUNT IN UAH (IBAN)

UA043052990000026007015028783

Like this: Like Loading...