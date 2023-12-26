Sadiq Khan must explain his scorn for Ukraine

In these nine months of mucking around, the need for vehicles in Ukraine has grown. It is especially acute in the current wintry conditions

What goes on in the mind of Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London? He always sounds like someone manoeuvring for political advantage rather than looking at issues on their merits; but sometimes it is hard to see what that advantage could be.

The story about Ulez scrappage candidates going to Ukraine is a case in point. In January, Richard Lofthouse, who is active in procuring 4x4s and other vehicles which can be repurposed to help the Ukrainian war effort, bought a Ford Ranger from a woman who wanted to sell because it was doomed by the arrival of Ulez. He drove it out to Ukraine in February. It occurred to Mr Lofthouse that the best life after death for London 4x4s would be helping Ukraine rather than joining the scrapheap.

His idea was welcomed at the receiving end by Vitali Klitschko, the Mayor of Kyiv, who approached the London Mayor’s international office in March. In June, Mr Khan’s office wrote to Mr Klitschko, making sympathetic noises, but saying “there are some barriers that would make this impossible”. They were bureaucratic and fussy arguments about how to authenticate scrappage. Another feint was his suggestion, which was not true, that Ukraine wanted only heavy-duty vehicles. Trial schemes were offered by Mr Lofthouse and others, but were not taken up.

Despite growing pressure, Mr Khan went on prevaricating. Then, early this month, he wrote to Mayor Klitschko to tell him that “London continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine at such a difficult time”. By its fifth paragraph, however, Mr Khan’s letter disclosed its purpose: it told him that the Ukraine vehicles scheme “would not meet the legal threshold of demonstrating the benefit to Londoners”. So he could not help. He added that he was “unable” to accept Mr Klitschko’s invitation to visit Kyiv (to which he had previously not replied).

When this refusal duly evoked public protest and denials by ministers that there was any legal impediment to letting the vehicles go to Ukraine, Mr Khan raised the stakes by telling the Government to deal with the matter by changing the law.

Why his resistance? Is the Mayor of London under some sort of pressure from Russian interests? It does not seem very likely. Is he worried about a backlash from Islamist political activists who have always opposed helping Ukraine? Again, that would surely not be decisive.

Undoubtedly, Ulez in its present form is a very good earner for Capita, the contracting body for the execution of the scrappage task. I know from my encounters with Capita over another of their tasks – the collection of the BBC licence fee – that they can be keen to exact their pound of flesh. They may fear getting less if the vehicles went to Ukraine. Could Mr Khan fear their displeasure or is it purely a lack of willingness to help?

In order to go beyond speculation, Mr Lofthouse has now submitted a Freedom of Information request to City Hall to find out what political discussions have taken place on this subject. He also wants a breakdown of the number of different types of vehicle scrapped. This would reveal the quantities at stake and the relative figures for the various types – minibuses and commercial goods vehicles, as well as 4x4s – which could help Ukraine.

There is also talk of a legal action in which Londoners test in court whether it is really true that sending their own scrappage candidate vehicles to Ukraine would be unlawful.

In these nine months of mucking around, the need for vehicles in Ukraine has grown. It is especially acute in the current wintry conditions. What a difference the Ulez scrappage scheme could have made to this when it began operating in August, and what a difference it could be making now. Mr Khan may not be personally moved by the humanitarian plight of a free country attacked by brutal invaders. But it is genuinely surprising that he cannot see the Ukraine vehicles scheme as a striking way of showing how much one great city can help another and how much better his reputation would be if only he pressed ahead.

Acts of charity

It is true, however, that British failures to help Ukraine are not unique to Mr Khan.

In earlier work on this subject, I discovered that the Charity Commission had been obstructive to small British organisations helping over there. Several were refused charitable status.

On further investigation, some of this seemed to be the result of doing things by the book. It is good to report that the Charity Commission is now being more imaginative about the problem. But there is a deeper difficulty which is above the pay grade of the commission to solve.

This is about being in a war. Charitable activity is not permitted for military purposes. It is easy to see why. But if, for example, medical equipment, vehicles etc cannot be classified as charitable if they minister to armed services, you deprive them of potentially life-saving assistance.

Similarly, the Charity Commission naturally follows Foreign Office guidance about what is a “safe” country. If it is not so defined – as obviously Ukraine cannot be – charity work there is discouraged. This goes against humanitarian feelings and frustrates the readiness of many British volunteers to take the risks involved. It also contradicts our Government’s repeated avowal that it will do “whatever it takes” to help Ukraine win.

Ukraine is a country under martial law, fighting a total war. Britain needs to find ways to adjust to that fact if we want to do the best we can.

