Vadim Khludzinsky16:25, 12/26/23

According to Grant Shapps, Russian dominance in the Black Sea is now in question.

Over the past four months, 20% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed. British Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced this on social network X.

According to him, the destruction of the Novocherkassk landing ship in temporarily occupied Feodosia demonstrates that “those who believe that the war in Ukraine has reached a dead end are mistaken.”

“They failed to notice that 20% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed in the last 4 months,” Shapps wrote.

In his opinion, Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea is now called into question.

“The new coalition of maritime capabilities led by Great Britain and Norway is helping Ukraine win at sea,” says the head of the British Defense Department.

Destruction of the landing ship “Novocherkassk”

On the morning of December 26, the air force confirmed the destruction of the Novocherkassk landing ship in temporarily occupied Feodosia.

It is noted that tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Novocherkassk” in the Feodosia area with cruise missiles.

At the same time, the Russian Federation confirmed the strike on Novocherkassk , but at the same time assured that they shot down two Ukrainian Su-24s.

“During the anti-aircraft battle, air defense systems destroyed two enemy Su-24 tactical aircraft in the area of ​​​​the village of Zhovten (125 km northeast of Nikolaev), which were launching aircraft guided missiles,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

