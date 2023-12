🚨 RUSSIA'S OWN FALSE FLAG ATTACK ON BELGOROD:

After shelling Belgorod, Russia botched the cover up and claimed the attacks were conducted by BM-21 Grad equivalent 122mm RM-70 MLRS, which has a range of 20-25km. Yet, strikes occurred more than 35km from the border with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/34ZcZ3PXng