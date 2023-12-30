veth

Russia attacks Ukraine with drones: air defense works near Kiev (map)

Katerina Schwartz21:21, 12/30/23

An alarm was declared in the regions.

On the evening of December 30, Russia launched Shahed kamikaze drones across Ukraine. An air raid alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Updated 21:30 . The Air Force reports:

“1. UAVs in the Kiev region, heading west. Threat to the Zhytomyr region. 2. UAVs are moving through Cherkasy region, heading south-west. 3. UAVs in the Kirovograd region, heading west. 4. UAVs in the Odessa region, heading south-west.”VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

Updated 21:20 . The Kiev Regional Military Administration reported that UAVs were detected in the airspace of the region:

“The air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety. Maintain information silence – do not record or post the work of our defenders online.”

Updated 21:00 . The Ukrainian Air Force detects several groups of UAVs at once:

“1. UAVs in the Chernigov region, heading west. Threat to the Kiev region. 2. Another group of UAVs is moving along the north-eastern part of the Sumy region, heading west. 3. UAVs in the Krivoy Rog region, heading north-west. 4. UAVs along the border Nikolaev/Odessa regions, northwestern course. Threat to Odessa region.”

Air raid warning in Ukraine on December 30 / screenshot
Air raid warning in Ukraine on December 30 / screenshot

(C)UNIAN 2023

2 comments

  1. The author of this article needs to get up to date. It is Kyiv, not Kiev. Stop showing your ignorance please. 4 times she used the russian name for Kyiv, very poor journalism, and a mistake made often by Unian journalists.

    Reply

  2. Updated 23:35 . “Ternopil region – the threat of the enemy using attack UAVs,” – Armed Forces.

    The alarm has also been declared again in the Kiev region.

    Reply

Enter comments here: