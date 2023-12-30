Russia attacks Ukraine with drones: air defense works near Kiev (map)

Katerina Schwartz21:21, 12/30/23

An alarm was declared in the regions.

On the evening of December 30, Russia launched Shahed kamikaze drones across Ukraine. An air raid alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Updated 21:30 . The Air Force reports:

“1. UAVs in the Kiev region, heading west. Threat to the Zhytomyr region. 2. UAVs are moving through Cherkasy region, heading south-west. 3. UAVs in the Kirovograd region, heading west. 4. UAVs in the Odessa region, heading south-west.”VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

Updated 21:20 . The Kiev Regional Military Administration reported that UAVs were detected in the airspace of the region:

“The air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety. Maintain information silence – do not record or post the work of our defenders online.”

Updated 21:00 . The Ukrainian Air Force detects several groups of UAVs at once:

“1. UAVs in the Chernigov region, heading west. Threat to the Kiev region. 2. Another group of UAVs is moving along the north-eastern part of the Sumy region, heading west. 3. UAVs in the Krivoy Rog region, heading north-west. 4. UAVs along the border Nikolaev/Odessa regions, northwestern course. Threat to Odessa region.”

Air raid warning in Ukraine on December 30 / screenshot

