Russia’s losses in Ukraine as of December 16: 930 troops and 14 tanks

DECEMBER 16, 2023

Photo: The Armed Forces destroyed another 930 invaders and more than a dozen tanks (Getty Images)

AUTHOR: VLADYSLAVA KOVALENKO

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine as of Saturday morning, December 16, amounted to 930 troops, bringing the total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion to approximately 344,820, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.12.23 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 344,820 (+930) people were killed;

tanks – 5720 (+14) units;

armored combat vehicles – 10667 (+13) units;

artillery systems – 8100 (+1) units;

MLRS – 920 units;

air defense systems – 605 units;

airplanes – 324 units;

helicopters – 324 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 6238 (+12) units;

cruise missiles – 1609 (+1) units;

ships/boats – 22 units;

submarines – 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tankers – 10,710 (+11) units;

special equipment – 1190 (+1) units.

Photo: enemy losses as of December 16 (facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua)

The situation at the frontline

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian Armed Forces maintained position on the left bank of the Kherson region after recent Russian ground activity in the area. In particular, according to preliminary information, they continued counteroffensive operations in the western part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Meanwhile, the production of Russian armored vehicles has begun in Kyrgyzstan at the country’s first defense industry enterprise. According to officials, the enterprise has already reached full production capacity.

https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/russia-ukraine-war-frontline-update-as-of-1702709603.html

Like this: Like Loading...