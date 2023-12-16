Europe has up to 8 years to “catch up” in the field of defence, – Pistorius

Irina Pogorelaya21:52, 16.12.23

Europe needs to independently prepare for new military threats. This opinion was expressed by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with the publicationWelt am Sonntag.

Pistorius suggested that in a few years the US will shift its attention more to the Indo-Pacific region, and Europe may face new challenges amid a possible reduction in the US military presence.

“We need to be more involved in ensuring security on our continent, we have about 5-8 years to catch up in terms of military forces,” Pistorius said. However, he did not detail why he named these particular dates.

As the German defense minister noted, Russia is significantly increasing weapons production to support the invasion of Ukraine, and is also threatening the Baltic countries, Georgia and Moldova. “We may face dangers at the end of this decade. But by then we will be ready for them,” Pistorius hinted.

