Patrushev revealed that NATO and the United States are waging war against Russia.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev said that a “proxy war” is allegedly being waged against Russia .

According to the Russian propaganda agency TASS , Patrushev made such a statement on Monday, January 29, at the St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University during a meeting on the training of engineers for high-tech industries. According to him, this war will not stop even after the end of the “hot phase of the conflict in Ukraine.”

“The enemy has repeatedly come with fire and sword to our land. And now the USA, NATO and their satellites, with the help of the Kiev Nazi regime and various kinds of mercenaries, are waging a proxy war against our people and state, which the Anglo-Saxon world will not stop even with the end of the “hot phase” conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

