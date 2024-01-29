Production of shells for Ukraine: Rheinmetall CEO made an important statement

Ekaterina Girnyk15:25, 01/29/24

Rheinmetall will build a new plant, which will also supply ammunition to Ukraine.

The arms concern Rheinmetall plans to build a new ammunition production plant in Germany. As Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told Bild , the shells will also be supplied to Ukraine.

Papperger specifically rejected accusations of slow ammunition deliveries.

“The pace is fast: what would have taken ten years in the past is now progressing in a few months. We are now going to build a new ammunition plant in Germany in record time to create strategic security of supply,” he said.

Papperger also noted the good cooperation between the German government and the defense industry.

“A lot has changed for the better in the field of military procurement. Last year, Rheinmetall alone received orders or framework agreements from the German government totaling more than 10 billion euros – for both the Bundeswehr and Ukraine. This year this amount will increase to at least 15 billion,” he said.

Supply of ammunition for Ukraine

The EU promises to produce one million artillery shells for Ukraine by spring. This was announced by the press secretary of the European Commission for the internal market, defense industry and space, Johanna Bernsel, and the representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Commission, Peter Stano.

Sweden’s Defense Materiel Management Authority (FMV) has signed an agreement with ammunition manufacturer Nammo. It is aimed at increasing the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition and enhancing the security of their supply.

It recently became known that NATO has entered into an agreement to supply ammunition worth 1.1 billion euros to support Ukraine.

