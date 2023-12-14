Russians Bombard Putin with Awkward Questions in Annual Q&A

Vladimir Putin has faced the Russian public in a televised Q&A session, where he was asked about the war in Ukraine that he started and “when will our lives get better?”

The Direct Line event takes place annually, but was cancelled last year amid the war in Ukraine. For Thursday’s events, citizens across the country are given the chance to submit questions, which are likely to be carefully vetted by the Kremlin.

Putin kicked off the broadcast, which typically lasts several hours, with the comment that “Russia’s existence without sovereignty is simply impossible.”

A poll earlier this month showed that the main topic Russians wanted to ask Putin about was when the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine might end and this was one of the questions the president faced.

“There will be peace when Russia meets its goals, which haven’t changed,” Putin said (via The Moscow Times). One question displayed on a video screen asks: “Tell us, when will our lives get better?”

https://www.newsweek.com/russia-putin-questions-kremlin-qa-1852365?piano_t=1

Like this: Like Loading...