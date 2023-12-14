Russians Bombard Putin with Awkward Questions in Annual Q&A

Vladimir Putin has faced the Russian public in a televised Q&A session, where he was asked about the war in Ukraine that he started and “when will our lives get better?”
The Direct Line event takes place annually, but was cancelled last year amid the war in Ukraine. For Thursday’s events, citizens across the country are given the chance to submit questions, which are likely to be carefully vetted by the Kremlin.
Putin kicked off the broadcast, which typically lasts several hours, with the comment that “Russia’s existence without sovereignty is simply impossible.”
A poll earlier this month showed that the main topic Russians wanted to ask Putin about was when the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine might end and this was one of the questions the president faced.
“There will be peace when Russia meets its goals, which haven’t changed,” Putin said (via The Moscow Times). One question displayed on a video screen asks: “Tell us, when will our lives get better?”
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-putin-questions-kremlin-qa-1852365?piano_t=1
2 comments
One question displayed on a video screen asks: “Tell us, when will our lives get better?”
The orcs have been asking that question for over 100 years. Do they expect the dwarf terrorist to answer that one? Just be good little orcs and join the egg queue, tomorrow you will have a glorious future.
In contrast, that great friend of Ukraine (sarc.) the NYT, has produced a sickening, detailed report on the putinaZi shit show that shows enormous respect to “Mr Putin” as if he was a normal person, rather than a bloodthirsty nazi tyrant; already one of the most evil in history.
Will try to lift it from behind the paywall.