2 december, 2023

Mykhailo Kryzhanivskyi, Lieutenant Colonel of the National Guard of Ukraine, commander of the 4th Operational Battalion of the Rubizh brigade, noted that today the quality of Ukrainian rations exceeds the level of food supply that was in the Ukrainian army 10 years ago.

He told about this on Espreso TV.

“If we compare the food supply of the Ukrainian army 10 years ago, the Ukrainian rations this year and last year are of higher quality. The personnel are absolutely satisfied with the Ukrainian rations. The enemy is hunting for our rations. If there is something left over, i.e. certain actions have taken place or positions have been lost, the enemy makes great use of this ration. We also have Swiss rations, which are not inferior to Ukrainian ones,” said the commander of the 4th Operational Battalion of the Rubizh (Frontier) Brigade.

According to him, the Rubizh Brigade has no problems with food and provisions. Sometimes there are delays in delivery, but these issues are quickly resolved and there is always a supply of new provisions for the personnel.

On December 2, the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the day before, Russian troops had stormed five frontline areas and tried to surround Avdiivka in Donetsk region, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled a number of enemy attacks and targeted 1,070 Russian troops.

https://global.espreso.tv/russia-hunts-for-our-rations-ukrainian-colonel

