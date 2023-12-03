Lavrov threatened Moldova

Palle Mathiasen

M.Sc. Mathematics Solution and Software Architect.

Dec 2, 2023

Unclear how the war criminal Russian Foreign minister Lavrov was invited to an OSCE meeting , but he came and immediately made very very direct threats against the Republic of Moldova. This scumbag should never have been allowed to participate.

Lavrov #Russia #Moldova

Great comment from John Jensen:

Ukraine needs: US and allied countries to send more larger, heavyer and stronger weapons, ammunition, fighter jets, tanks, veichles, spares and winter uniforms (for the winter) to Ukraine.

So they can defend themselves from these (Russian) terror attacks.

Not Air Defend systems only, but also larger, heavyer and stronger weapons e.g. fighter jets (F-16’s) and lots of Ballistic Missils f.ex. Himars, Atacms, Stinger and Tomahawks – targeting Russian compounds in Ukraine, and areas where the Russian missils are launched from e.g. Crimea.

(Should have done that from the very beginning, now Russia has lots of troops, well organized in Ukraine and hard to break down – Punch hard first time).

Ukraine deserves the same possibilities (weapons) as the Russians, it’s just fair and gives them a fair chance against the Russians.

It’s crutial, the bridge between Russia and Crimea (UA) must be destroyed completely. That bridge is crutial for the Russian Supply Chain in Crimea, and Southern Ukraine – occupied by the Russians.

Remember Ukraine is fighting our War of freedom !

Slava Ukraine ❤️ 🙏

Jean-Claude Villemonteix:

He was allowed to participate by the current Chairmanship of the OSCE, North Macedonia!! Shame indeed!!! 😡 Last year, at the same Ministerial Council meeting which is run on annual basis, the Polish Chairmanship had the courage to ban terrorist Lavrov and his bunnies from the meeting. This year not the same courage, quite the contrary, but several countries boycotted the meeting : Poland, Ukraine and the Baltics. The Vice-Prime Minister of Luxemburg bitterly criticized ruZZia, the others shamely adopted a low profile… This is the story! 🤷🏼‍♂️

Michael Ryan:

Perhaps ‘The West’ will wake up & supply EVERYTHING Ukraine needs to win…. Before Trump gets re-elected.

If Putin wins in Ukraine, who’s next after Moldova, Slovakia, Czech Republic…..

Wake up everybody.

Francois R. Nicolas:

Who is Lavrov? Even the surname is fake. But to make sure he would be accepted by the supremacist Muskovite RuZZist kleptocratic regime, he had to hide that his father was called KALANTARYAN and managed to pretend to be a real Slavic thug.

Oleg Gorskov:

𝐈𝐧 𝐚 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐫, 𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐋𝐚𝐯𝐫𝐨𝐯 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐒𝐂𝐄 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞—𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐚 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐳𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐞𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐞, 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧’𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐝. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐱 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬: 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐝𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲? 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝. 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐛𝐥𝐞, 𝐢𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐲𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐲.

Bernhard Scheib:

Palle Mathiasen 🫵this evil #warcriminal and 🇷🇺head waiter certainly will sooner or later start a very long Journey in Jail together with his chef😡🎃🇷🇺#Putin the #kremlinmonster

Slava Ukraine✊🇺🇦

Wolfgang Muller:

This man is as much a war criminal as Putin and playing with a week west. These people will only stop their criminal activities once the Ukraine 🇺🇦 wins the war and Russia has lost. Counties of the free West let’s give the Ukraine 🇺🇦 all it needs to end this terrible war victorious

Morten Lykke:

Let the Ukrainians help clear out the Russians in the occupied part of Moldova. Couldn’t take long, since they would probably love to surrender and escape the Storm z units.

Willem Matienko

One day, this scum will be dead.

A) When he goes to heaven, which I doubt, he’ll meet thousands of victims slained by his unlawfull and respectless behaviour.

B) If he goes to hell, which I expect, he’ll be with Putain and all other warcriminals, rapists and murderers for the rest of his miserable after-life.

So, f*cked up he is anyway……

“Kill them with success and bury them with a smile.”

A smelly, micro-cock troll from India named luis dmello wrote:

Please keep your unfounded opinions to yourself. Mr Lavrov is a more respectable leaders than most western leaders.

Reply from George Waege:

louis dmello as a member of another cultural circle you are probably using all advantages of a boneless spine like an eel . If I was asked to get to know about your personal opinion I would ask you personally. If I wanted to analyse I would take all publicly available information into consideration. Unfortunately the process of building an own opinion is a democratic tool which makes me sceptical about other people’s opinions too. However the fact that someone is respectable is exactly on the brink of making your opinion. Can you please explain why he is the leader? Obviously you ignore that he is a representative and not the president of Russia.

Another reply to the Indian troll from Jean-Claude Villemonteix:

louis dmello Oh Louis!! Thank you for getting out of darkness!! 👍🏻 So you are one of Putin’s bunnies or troll? Tell us how you were recruited! 🙏🏼 Do interesting to me!! 😎

Another reply to the Indian troll from Alex Bylim:

Haha, did not know that in India you get more respect for kidnapping children and commiting war crimes. Now it makes sense why trading between Russia and India increased a lot after the war start.

Alan Dowling:

We Aussies are very proud to be supporting Ukraine. They are fighting this war for all of us in the free world.

My taxes have never been better used.

And now here is the Lavrov quote :

Russia’s top diplomat said the actions of Western nations could soon turn Moldova into the “next Ukraine,” according to TASS.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Moldovan President Maia Sandu of being “eager to join NATO.” Sandu, Lavrov said, is “ready to unite with Romania and in fact, to do almost anything.”

Full article here :

Top Russian Official Teases ‘the Next Ukraine’ in New Threat:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/top-russian-diplomat-sergei-lavrov-threatens-moldova-is-the-next-ukraine

