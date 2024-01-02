foccusser

Russian solder began begging the 🇺🇦 drone not to drop the ammunition #warinukraine #shorts

  1. The drone should have give him a Christmas present, especially after it become known that russians killed unarmed Ukrainian soldiers that had surrendered.

  2. So, what happened? Did he get a grenade lobbed on his head or not? It wouldn’t surprise me if he got wasted, despite his begging, seeing how the roaches have no qualms about executing Ukrainian POWs.

