As a result of Western sanctions imposed against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russians are now forced to settle for Chinese knock-offs instead of luxe European brands.

Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan, head of Russian propaganda net-work RT, revealed that even she has been compelled to purchase these knock-offs.

She claims that the quality of her knock-off brand Chinese clothing and shoes are “excellent”, and that Chinese cars are equal to German-made brands.

During a broadcast on Russian television, the propagandist attempted to put on a brave face and pretend that purchasing Chinese products, instead of the usual European fare she had grown accustomed to, doesn’t bother her at all.

“We have now purchased an incredible Chinese car, many times cheaper than the ones we used to buy… German ones,” Simonyan alleged.

“Prices are much lower than European ones… I bought myself three pairs of Gucci shoes. Wonderful. Somewhere in China, of course, and hopefully in our country. Knock-offs, of course. I now deliberately only buy knock-offs. Great. Who did you make worse?”

https://english.nv.ua/life/top-kremlin-rt-propaganda-head-simonyan-admits-buying-china-knock-offs-50372916.html

