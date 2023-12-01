Russia was expelled from the Council of the International Maritime Organization

Tanya Polyakovskaya16:47, 01.12.23

Zelensky notes that this is a fair decision, because no one has done more harm to free navigation over the past decades than Russia.

The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization has chosen a new composition of its council for 2024-2025 without Russia. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced this in a message on his page on the social network X.

“The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization has just elected a new composition of the IMO Council for 2024-2025. Without Russia. A fair decision, because no one has caused more harm to free navigation over the past decades than Russia,” he emphasized.

The head of state expressed gratitude to the members of the International Maritime Organization for this responsible step. As noted on the website of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the UN.

Its activities are aimed at the abolition of discriminatory actions affecting international commercial shipping, as well as the adoption of norms (standards) to ensure maritime safety and prevent pollution from ships, primarily marine ones.

Ukraine is a member of the IMO in accordance with the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated 02/04/1994 No. 3938-ХІІ “On the adoption of the Convention on the International Maritime Organization of 1948 as amended in 1982”.

Exclusion of Russia from the councils of international organizations:

As UNIAN reported, Russia was not previously elected as a permanent member of the UN Human Rights Council. Also, for the first time in history, Russia was expelled from the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Agency (UNESCO). Among other things, for the first time in history, a Russian representative was not elected to the International Court of Justice.

In addition, for the first time in history, Russia was not elected to the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Zelensky noted that the OPCW is a very authoritative international organization, and terrorists have no place in it. At the same time, Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania were elected for the period 2024-2026.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...