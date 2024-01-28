Russian commanders face prosecution for starving Mariupol

First-of-its-kind test case could have major implications for Israel’s war in Gaza

27 January 2024

Russian military commanders could be prosecuted for starving the people of Mariupol in a first-of-its-kind test case with major implications for Israel’s war in Gaza.

International investigators will seek the prosecution of Russian military commanders for intentionally starving civilians during the siege of Mariupol between February and May 2022.

Catriona Murdoch, of the Global Rights Compliance, an international law firm working with the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general, said her team had gathered sufficient evidence to accuse individual Russian units and commanders of destroying critical infrastructure and blocking aid supplies in an intentional effort to weaponise starvation during the battle for the city.

A full dossier of evidence, which is being compiled, will be formally submitted to the International Criminal Court in January next year. If the court’s prosecutors decide there is a case to answer, they may issue arrest warrants for commanders and officials.

It would be the first time the war crime of starvation has been prosecuted since it was outlawed under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in 1998.

The Azovstal steelworks was a Russian target as it encircled MariupolCREDIT: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

“From damage mapping, from weapons experts, from all kinds of social media, Telegram and open source analysis, [it is clear] that this was calculated,” Ms Murdoch told The Telegraph.

“There was a very clear, calculated way in which that siege unfolded in a very short space of time, that we think there can be few other ways to reframe it than starvation being used in a fairly calculated way.

“The plan, as far as we could see, there were sort of three phases: the encirclement, then the attacks on critical infrastructure, and simultaneously going into the third phase of withholding aid, withholding evacuation and the start of the filtration process.

“So what we see there is, in the first days, the attacks on critical infrastructure, and what that did in terms of civilian population and to water, in particular. What that means in terms of shelter. So when you see in the drama theatre, these big muster points for civilians sheltering, receiving food and medicine, and meeting there in order to evacuate, that these types of distribution points themselves are being then attacked. It starts to show a pattern that this can’t be…that it’s not accidental that all of those things were happening within days of each other.”

Russia encircled Mariupol in the first week of its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. There followed a 13-week siege that ended when the last Ukrainian defenders were starved out of their final redoubt in the Azovstal steelworks. Much of the city was destroyed and the municipal government in exile estimated when it fell that at least 25,000 civilians had been killed in the fighting.

An apartment building is hit in the battle for Mariupol CREDIT: AP

The battle was relatively short, compared to other contemporary urban conflicts, but displayed patterns that strongly correlate with other possible cases of starvation being used, said Ms Murdoch.

That means if a prosecution is launched it could have profound implications for other conflicts, including the war between Israel and Hamas.

“The framing of what is happening in Gaza is tragic but incredibly helpful in terms of understanding the narrative of what this looks like in the context of the wars we are seeing in the 21st century. We’ve seen it time and again from Yemen to Syria to Tigray to South Sudan to Gaza to Ukraine,” she said.

“This is in many ways one of the faces of modern urban conflicts and modern conflicts more generally. So there is an increasing sense of urgency that this needs to be looked at forensically at the international level,” she added.

Human rights activists accused Russia and Syria of using starvation during the sieges of Aleppo and eastern Ghouta during the Syrian civil war. In 2017 Penny Mordaunt, the then international development secretary, said Saudi Arabia could be guilty of the crime over its blockade of the Houthi-held Yemeni port of Hodeida. Riyadh later agreed to lift the marine blockade.

Israel accused

More recently Israel has been accused of using starvation in its operation in Gaza, where it initially blocked all aid flows.

“The patterns are really similar in that you have encirclement and siege, you have attack on critical infrastructure, you have attack on shelter, and you have the withholding of aid and display the forcible displacement of people. So those types of elements are usually what you would see in a general starvation case,” said Ms Murdoch.

“The crime itself talks about the destruction, deprivation or rendering useless of anything essential to survive. That is context-specific. What a South Sudanese mother will need in summer is different to what an elderly Ukrainian man will need in Mariupol in winter, but it is anything that’s essential to survival and we are certainly seeing those essential items being destroyed and deprived. The other component is the withholding of aid. We are seeing that on a really significant level in Gaza.”

To meet the threshold for a successful conviction prosecutors would be demonstrating that starvation was part of an intentional strategy, rather than an unintended consequence of legitimate tactics.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are state parties of the Rome Statute but Ukraine has accepted ICC jurisdiction over alleged crimes occurring on its territory.

War crimes

That means the ICC could prosecute Russian citizens for crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine even though Russia itself is not a state party.

In March 2023 the court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s rights ombudswoman, for the alleged illegal transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children.

Israel is not a member of the International Criminal Court, which is designed as a court of last resort for the prosecution of individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression.

It is separate from the International Court of Justice, which was established in 1945 as the United Nations’ top court and a place for states to litigate one another.

South Africa earlier this month brought a case against Israel in the ICJ, accusing it of pursuing genocide in Gaza. Israel fiercely denies the allegation.

