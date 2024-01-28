01/28/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

During the week from January 21 to 28, the occupying army of the Russian Federation lost 6,080 manpower in Ukraine. In addition, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 952 enemy weapons and military equipment.

Such data was released by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Alexander Pavlyuk. According to him, the occupiers suffered significant losses in weapons and equipment.

In particular, soldiers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed:

– 99 tanks,

– 205 armored combat vehicles,

– 222 artillery systems,

– four MLRS,

– five air defense installations,

– 241 units of vehicles,

– 44 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 27 enemy missiles and 105 drones.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the 47th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that near Avdiivka there is a small area the size of a football field where more than a hundred liquidated occupiers lie. The enemy army suffers heavy losses, but continues to try to capture the city.

According to the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, about 740 Russian military personnel were liquidated in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 382,110 invaders went to the “Kobzon concert”.

