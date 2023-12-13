‘Russian Command In Disarray. Some Interesting Developments Occur’

A military expert talks about the crisis of the occupying forces on the left bank of the Kherson region.

12.12.2023

The most promising area for the AFU today is the left bank of the Kherson region.

This opinion was expressed by Ukrainian military and political observer Oleksandr Kovalenko in an interview with Charter97.org:

– There is an expansion of the bridgehead of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. The Russian command in this direction is currently in the greatest confusion.

In this direction, the Russian group of troops on the Dnepr has increased from 65,000 to 70,000 in two or three weeks, and the increase is continuing. They are strengthening their group of troops at the expense of personnel from Zaporizhzhia and Crimea.

All this is happening against the backdrop of the occupiers’ attempts to block and counter the AFU operating on the left bank with limited potential and functional units. These [the AFU–OFP] are mainly infantry units without any support from heavy, medium or light armoured vehicles.

The only support these units have is artillery from the right bank and drones controlling Route 2206. This is the main logistical artery from Oleshki to Nova Kakhovka.

As of today, the Russians have the only logistical artery from which they can manoeuvre to counter the expansion of the bridgehead. However, the drone control they [the AFU–OFP] have over the airspace there minimises the effectiveness of their armoured vehicles. They are regularly destroyed.

The Russian command is trying to move a large number of its forces and assets west of Oleshki. First, it was units of the 810th Independent Marine Brigade, which was operating in the frontal direction of Crimea.

Now we see the 24th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 70th Motorised Rifle Division moving west of Oleshki.

A battalion of the 127th Independent Reconnaissance Brigade has been deployed near the village of Podlesne. This is an elite reconnaissance brigade. They are there to reinforce the 404th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian territorial forces.

– What does that mean?

– All this indicates that they have another problem on the section from Oleshki to Gola Prystan. This section is already the R57 motorway. To understand: Oleshki is a town with two main logistic arteries. This is the E97 motorway. If we talk about the western direction, it is the R57.

If these arteries (R57 and E97) are cut, Oleshki will be isolated. As of today, we can say that there are very interesting developments to the west of Oleshki, if we take the direction of Gola Prystan, which are trying to somehow block the Russian occupation troops. But they are not doing very well.

The Kherson region, if we are talking about the left bank, is currently the most promising in terms of expanding the bridgehead of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the temporarily occupied territories.

– How do you assess the state of the Russian army in this direction?

– The Russian Dnepr Army Group is currently the second most combat-ready group of troops. The most combat-ready group of troops in the combat zone is in the south, operating in the Donetsk region. Surprisingly, the Crimean group is the least well-equipped, as they are used exclusively as military police.

Next is the Dnepr group.

The Ukrainian forces there have to operate with only the potential of infantry units. Tanks, TBMs, artillery and everything else can no longer counter small units. The Dnepr group cannot counter the limited functionality of such small units.

This shows that they have a crisis of junior, middle and even senior officers as a serious component. In other words, the management system of the Dnepr Group of Forces is suffering.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/12/12/575136/

Like this: Like Loading...