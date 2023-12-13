Biden: I won’t walk away from Ukraine, and I’m ready to compromise with Congress

13 DECEMBER 2023

US President Joe Biden has said he will not give up his support for Ukraine, as it is vital for the whole world.

Source: President Biden at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington following a private meeting

Details: Biden underscored that Congress has bipartisan support for Ukraine and he is willing to make concessions on the funding of the border, and that is how democracy works.

Quote: “Holding Ukraine funding hostage…is not how it works.”

More details: He also noted that the American people will be proud of this support. But without supplemental funding, “we are rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands that it has.”

Biden emphasised that we have to be crystal clear that this is wrong and that Russia is rejoicing that the Republicans are obstructing aid to Ukraine. He pointed out that when the failure to pass funding was made public, a TV show host on a Russian state-owned channel said “Well done, Republicans!”

The US president also noted that history will judge harshly how they stood up for freedom, as Putin “will keep going”.

