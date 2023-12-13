Biden: I won’t walk away from Ukraine, and I’m ready to compromise with Congress

13 DECEMBER 2023
US President Joe Biden has said he will not give up his support for Ukraine, as it is vital for the whole world.
Source: President Biden at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington following a private meeting
Details: Biden underscored that Congress has bipartisan support for Ukraine and he is willing to make concessions on the funding of the border, and that is how democracy works.
Quote: “Holding Ukraine funding hostage…is not how it works.”
More details: He also noted that the American people will be proud of this support. But without supplemental funding, “we are rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands that it has.”
Biden emphasised that we have to be crystal clear that this is wrong and that Russia is rejoicing that the Republicans are obstructing aid to Ukraine. He pointed out that when the failure to pass funding was made public, a TV show host on a Russian state-owned channel said “Well done, Republicans!”
The US president also noted that history will judge harshly how they stood up for freedom, as Putin “will keep going”.
One comment
This is all fine and dandy, and I appreciate his continued desire to support Ukraine.
But, what about the entire 2022 and 2023, when he still had plenty of money to help Ukraine with? It didn’t have to come to this, where we are today. Biden simply didn’t send what was needed in sufficient numbers and on a timely basis. This is a fact. And, he allowed the MAGA gang too much leeway to spread their filth about Ukraine. He should’ve developed a solid, viable concept for our engagement in this war and presented it to the American people. His weak leadership is at fault for us being where we are. Add to this the stubbornness of the Democrats in reaching a compromise about the damned border issue. It simply makes NO SENSE to open our borders in the first place, and keeping them open in light of the massive negative consequences is downright criminal.
Let’s hope that everyone will be able to find common ground and get this bullshit over with as soon as possible.