Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia makes fresh gains along entire front-line

Tim Sigsworth

December 20th, 2023

Russian forces have advanced in Ukraine again as they continue attacks along the entire front-line.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think-tank confirmed Russian advances north-east of Kubyansk, north of Bakhmut and south-west of Avdiivka.

Russia has seized the initiative on the battlefield in recent weeks and made a number of confirmed gains.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin said Russia was not “going to abandon the goals of the special military operation” as he addressed his ministry of defence.

His remarks came as Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said his men were being forced to scale back offensives because of artillery shell shortages.

20 December 2023 •

Trump’s election is what Putin wants, warns Czech president

The election of Donald Trump could turn the tide of the war in Ukraine in Vladimir Putin’s favour, Czech president Petr Pavel has said.

He told Czech newspaper Seznam Zpravy that the Russian president is banking on the election of Mr Trump to negotiate an advantageous peace.

“We will have elections in Russia, where Vladimir Putin will probably win without much surprise, we will have elections in the United States, where the outcome is far from certain,” he said.

“And it can be assumed that the anticipation of elections will bring certain changes on the battlefield as well.”

He added: “At least on Vladimir Putin’s side, there is an expectation that that in the event of Donald Trump’s success, he would be able to negotiate with him regardless of what Ukraine or the rest of Europe thinks about it.”

US will not approve new Ukraine aid this year

The United States will not approve a new military aid package for Ukraine this year.

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that a deal would not be done until after the Christmas break.

“Our negotiators are going to be working very, very diligently over the December and January break period, and our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back,” he said.

Republicans in Congress have refused to vote through a new £48 billion ($61 billion) deal proposed by Joe Biden.

The White House has warned that funding for Ukraine will run out if the new package is not approved.

Four children wounded in overnight Russian attacks

Four children aged between two and 13 are among nine civilians who were wounded in overnight Russian shelling of the southern city of Kherson.

Drones were also launched on the cities of Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv. The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 18 of the 19 that were launched.

Two S-300 missiles were also fired on Kharkiv’s Saltivka district. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the target was “purely civilian” and there is no military or government infrastructure nearby.

Moscow has stepped up its nightly attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks as part of an expected winter surge in bombardment.

