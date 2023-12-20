“Kyivstar” is down again: users report failures in the operator’s work

Ekaterina Girnyk08:32, 12/20/23

The company reported that there are currently problems with communication in a number of cities in the west and south of Ukraine.

On Wednesday morning, users of the mobile operator Kyivstar again began to report disruptions and the absence of some services, in particular, a lack of communication. This is stated in the comments under the company’s latest post on Facebook.

Earlier, a post was published on the official page of Kyivstar , which reported that the company had resumed operation of the My Kyivstar application, so all services should be available. However, users write in the comments that this is actually not true at all. In particular, people complain about the lack of communication, mobile Internet and the inability to check their account status and top up their account.

Operator users are outraged / screenshot

Kyivstar users from different regions of the country are complaining about communication problems.

Communication problems in different regions / screenshot

In the comments under the corresponding post, a significant part of users are dissatisfied with the fact that the mobile operator is again not working fully, although they stated the opposite, and are outraged by the lack of prompt official information.

People complain about the lack of official information / screenshot

Subsequently, the company nevertheless reported in the comments that there are now problems with communication in some regions and promised to restore it as quickly as possible.

“Dear subscribers, we know that there are currently difficulties with communication in a number of cities in the West and South of Ukraine. Company specialists are working to restore services. We are doing everything possible to eliminate technical problems as soon as possible,” the message says.

Answer from “Kyivstar” / screenshot

Failure in the work of Kyivstar – what is known

On December 12, there was a large-scale disruption in the work of the Ukrainian operator Kyivstar. There was no mobile connection, no Internet, and the operator’s website was not working. Kyivstar explained that the network was subject to a powerful hacker attack.

On the evening of December 13, Kyivstar began switching on voice communications throughout Ukraine.

On December 18, after a large-scale technical failure, Kyivstar returned the ability to send SMS messages to its subscribers , including in international roaming.

On December 19, Kyivstar reported that the company’s telecom network had entered a period of stabilization , and 99% of base stations in the territory controlled by Ukraine were in working order. Also, all basic basic services were restored to customers: communication and mobile Internet services, SMS, international voice roaming services.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...