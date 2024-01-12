Russia-Ukraine war live: Rishi Sunak to unveil £2.5bn of support for Ukraine on surprise trip to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on November 19, 2022 CREDIT: Ukrainian Presidency via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak will make a surprise visit to Ukraine today to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky after unveiling a £2.5bn military aid package for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister pledged to stand with Ukraine in its “darkest hour” after Mr Zelensky urged western nations to maintain support as the war drags towards its second anniversary.

Britain will provide £2.5bn 2024-25, an increase of £200m from the previous two years, supplying drones, long-range missiles, air defences and artillery shells.

Their security is our security’: Rishi Sunak’s remarks in full

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

“For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion. “They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy. “I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come. “The UK is already one of Ukraine’s closest partners, because we recognise their security is our security. “Today we are going further – increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term.” What is being provided by the multi-billion aid package? Some £200m of the aid package is being spent on providing thousands of drones – the “largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation”, according to a government statement. This will include surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones, which will predominantly be manufactured in the UK. “The technology will give Ukraine cutting edge, battle-tested capabilities to defend their citizens and target the invading Russian forces on land and sea,” the statement continues. The rest of the package will be made up of long-range missiles, air defences – something Kyiv has been appealing for amid Russian airstrikes – artillery ammunition and “maritime security”.

