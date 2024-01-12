Russia convenes urgent UN Security Council Meeting over U.S. strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

Russia will convene an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting on Jan. 12 due to the attacks by the U.S. and its allies on Houthi targets in Yemen, Reuters reported.

“Russia has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on Jan. 12 in connection with the U.S. and UK strikes on Yemen,” Russia’s permanent mission to the United Nations said.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Jan. 12 at 5:00 p.m. EET.

After Israel began an operation in the Gaza Strip in response to attacks by Palestinian Hamas militants, Yemeni Houthis intensified attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

To support Palestine, the Houthis threatened on Dec. 9 to attack all ships passing through the Red Sea to Israel. The Houthis struck several commercial ships and attacked an American military vessel on Dec.3.

In response to the Houthi assaults on vessels in the Red Sea, the U.S. and UK initiated air and sea strikes against Houthi military sites in Yemen. This action represents a significant escalation of the conflict that originated with the Israel-Hamas confrontation in Gaza.

The U.S. and UK began striking Houthi bases in Yemen, on the night of Jan.11-12. The attack was confirmed by U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A spokesperson for the Houthis in Yemen declared that the strikes by the U.S. and UK were unwarranted, stating that the Iran-supported faction intends to persist in targeting vessels en route to Israel, Reuters reported.

A British destroyer, along with U.S. military ships, repelled the largest attack by Yemeni Houthis in the Red Sea, on Jan.10.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russia-calls-urgent-un-meeting-over-u-s-uk-strikes-on-yemen-s-houthi-targets-50383485.html

