Russia shells Ukraine: new missile launches recorded

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya13:35, 12/31/23

Don’t ignore air raid signals.

On Sunday, December 31, Russian invaders once again attack Ukraine. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces reported a missile in the Kirovograd region heading north-west.

As you know, a missile threat has now been declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of several Russian MiG-31Ks from the Mozdok airfield. This is the second large-scale alarm today.

Updated at 13:48: The military records significant activity of Russian tactical aviation in the south and east, the threat of the use of airborne weapons remains.

Updated at 13:45: The air force recorded new missile launches from the air, a missile was reported on Kropyvnytskyi.

Updated at 13:40: Suspilna reported explosions in Kropyvnytskyi and Krivoy Rog.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the launch of a supersonic Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile from a MiG-31K was recorded.

Updated at 13:30: the military detected a rocket in the Kirovograd region and called on residents of Kropyvnytskyi to take shelter.

