Don’t ignore air raid signals.
On Sunday, December 31, Russian invaders once again attack Ukraine. The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces reported a missile in the Kirovograd region heading north-west.
As you know, a missile threat has now been declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of several Russian MiG-31Ks from the Mozdok airfield. This is the second large-scale alarm today.
Updated at 13:48: The military records significant activity of Russian tactical aviation in the south and east, the threat of the use of airborne weapons remains.
Updated at 13:45: The air force recorded new missile launches from the air, a missile was reported on Kropyvnytskyi.
Updated at 13:40: Suspilna reported explosions in Kropyvnytskyi and Krivoy Rog.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the launch of a supersonic Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile from a MiG-31K was recorded.
Updated at 13:30: the military detected a rocket in the Kirovograd region and called on residents of Kropyvnytskyi to take shelter.
While the filthy scum are crying tears in the UN about “terror” attacks on Belgorod, they continue their terrorist efforts to murder civilians in Ukraine.