Hello world. We need to talk

Dec 31, 2023
How long are you going to watch us dying?
Two years, three, five?
How much longer are you willing to look at our wrecked homes, cars and lives?
Are you having fun and eating popcorn while watching?
You, trillion dollar ‘peace and safety’ institutions, you, billion dollar politicians,
Yes, YOU!
How much longer?
How about you get brave enough to approach that demon in russia? How about you showed him some strength? How about you sat down and mediated peace?
How much longer the country that has never started a war, is going to suffer from a bully who thinks he can do anything he pleases?
There SHOULD be a way out!!
One comment
It’s a brilliant and emotional post.
However, much as I dislike taking issue with a Ukrainian, it has to be pointed out that :
“How about you sat down and mediated peace?”
Is a pointless question. It will never happen. Putler and his likely successor will go on for years, each year believing that they are a little closer to achieving their demonic objective.
No, putler and his murder gang must be completely crushed and quarantined in the form of a DMZ and a nuclear deterrent for Ukraine.