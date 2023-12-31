Hello world. We need to talk

Anastasia Vladychynska

The World’s Service Coach| Customer Service Consultant| Inspirational Speaker

Dec 31, 2023

How long are you going to watch us dying?

Two years, three, five?

How much longer are you willing to look at our wrecked homes, cars and lives?

Are you having fun and eating popcorn while watching?

You, trillion dollar ‘peace and safety’ institutions, you, billion dollar politicians,

Yes, YOU!

How much longer?

How about you get brave enough to approach that demon in russia? How about you showed him some strength? How about you sat down and mediated peace?

How much longer the country that has never started a war, is going to suffer from a bully who thinks he can do anything he pleases?

There SHOULD be a way out!!

russiaisaterrorist #stoprussia

