Russia presents electric car Amber, public wishes it hadn’t — photo

Moscow Polytechnic University unveiled the prototype of the Russian electric car Amber on Dec. 18, sarcastically dubbed the “Tesla Killer” on social media.

Its development was reportedly commissioned by the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad, known for producing cars from BMW, Ford, KIA, and Hyundai until Western sanctions prompted a shift to this new venture.

The plant will have to settle for this “monster” now.

While the introduction of this electric car horrified many Russian citizens, most users saw it as an opportunity to mock the long-suffering Russian automotive industry.

Amber stands out not just for its design but also for claims that its engine, inverter, control boards, and batteries will be of Russian origin.

Therefore, discussing the quality of this product is unwarranted, even if most of its components, as is often the case in the Russian Federation, turn out to be Chinese.

