Russia is preparing airborne brigades that it wants to drop behind the Ukrainian Defense Forces – ISW

01/14/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russian troops may form air assault brigades as part of combined arms ground formations as part of ongoing large-scale military reforms. It is assumed that they will act as specialized units capable of carrying out landings and reconnaissance in the rear of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was pointed out by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Russian sources themselves admitted that this is not a new concept for the Russian military, and drew parallels with Soviet operations in Afghanistan.

Thus, one of them noted that air assault brigades as part of the ground formations of the Russian Armed Forces will be able to land in the near rear of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without parachutes. Presumably, due to the “landing of helicopters for the rapid transfer of personnel,” as was the case during the attack on Gostomel airport near Kiev on the day of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

Russian sources claim that such a formation – the 49th separate air assault brigade – is already operating in the Zaporozhye direction as part of the 58th combined arms army (Southern Military District).

“In the modern Russian army, there are airborne assault brigades as part of the airborne troops (Airborne Forces), so the assumption that Russian ground formations may try to implement them deserves attention. We have previously observed cases of the formation of reconnaissance assault brigades as part of combined arms formations and assessed that the creation of such specialized units is intended to respond to specific tactical challenges that Russian forces have so far faced in Ukraine,” ISW said.

However, they believe that the deployment of Russian air assault brigades in isolation from the wider airborne force structure will likely mean that they will be used as another means of launching attritional frontal infantry attacks on Ukrainian fortified positions in the short term.

Against the backdrop of such news, a well-known Russian blogger complained about the unfair treatment of units staffed by prison conscripts, compared to ordinary Russian contract soldiers. He noted that the recruitment of prisoners into Storm-Z goes beyond the scope of Russian military legislation and therefore they are not entitled to the same benefits as contract soldiers. The Russian also claimed that Storm-Z soldiers receive only 50-300 thousand rubles compensation for injuries, compared to 3 million rubles that contract soldiers receive.

He complained that the Mobiks from Storm-Z do not receive any social benefits, since the Russian Ministry of Defense considers the presidential pardon of prisoners the only reward that these Mobiks deserve. According to the propagandist, prisoner recruits in various private military companies (PMCs) and “volunteer” battalions face the same problem.

ISW believes that the Russian Defense Ministry is interested in recruiting “mobs” from prisons in order to minimize the costs associated with the payment of social benefits to military personnel of the Russian Army.

As OBOZ.UA reported, analysts are convinced that the aggressor country Russia is capable of generating forces for war at a speed that is equal to its losses. Thanks to this, the enemy can carry out frequent rotations and thus maintain the overall tempo of local offensives.

