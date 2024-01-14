Air Force: Communities can buy their own electronic warfare systems to protect against missiles and drones

Irina Pogorelaya19:42, 01/14/24

Local communities can purchase electronic warfare equipment from civilian manufacturers to counter Russian UAVs and missiles .

This opinion was expressed by Air Force Speaker Yuri Ignat during the telethon. “This is standard practice. We have enterprises that have been doing this for a long time. Now many civilian enterprises are involved in the production of electronic warfare systems,” he said.

Ignat clarified that active work is currently underway in this direction and such electronic warfare equipment can be purchased by local communities. “You can’t buy weapons – small arms, guns, and air defense, but electronic warfare systems, in particular from civilian manufacturers, if they are working, they need to be checked – this helps save lives. And electronic warfare operates from drones, and can influence air attack weapons enemy. The missile may be withdrawn without reaching its target,” Ignat explained and added that such “work is already being carried out.”

“Today, the heads of some companies are already thinking about their defense, the protection of their facilities. This is already being done… This is the future. There is no need to waste expensive missiles if you can stop the enemy in this way,” said the Air Force speaker.

