Russia is already dead, but it still doesn’t fully understand it, – Podolyak

Larisa Kozovaya18:24, 01/01/24

Mikhail Podolyak believes that the “Black Hundreds” of the Russian Federation manifested itself because it was not forced to repent for the crimes of the communist government.

Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, Mikhail Podolyak, is confident that Russia has already died, but the Kremlin is not aware of this .

“Sometimes, when a person is dead, he doesn’t know it yet. But he died. It’s the same with Russia – it’s already dead, but it doesn’t fully understand it yet. They have no option, they are nobody, no one needs them. They are completely reset,” Podolyak is sure.

Podolyak expressed this point of view when answering journalists’ question about whether he considers the delay of Western partners in providing certain assistance to Ukraine a big disappointment.

He explained that “delay” is a feature of the modern political, democratic process, which involves “countless commissions” – a careful study of all documents, factors influencing the allocation of funds.

However, as Podolyak emphasizes, “slow democracy” is still better, since it cuts off the possibility of making fatal decisions inherent in authoritarianism. He cited the Russian Federation as an example.

“Starting a war in Ukraine is a fatal decision by an illiterate subject named Putin, which will lead to the reset of Russian history,” he said.

Podolyak clarifies that many factors will be reviewed, for example, in the context of the Second World War.

“Factors that had to be reviewed after the collapse of the USSR will be revised… Roughly speaking, Russia’s reputation will be reset, Russia’s historical weight will be reset. Russia’s influence, its participation in international institutions, economic participation in the modern world will be reset. The influence of the Russian product will be reset – so the so-called Russian world, etc. Another question is the price that has to be paid for this zeroing,” Podolyak emphasizes.

He explains: the problem is that in 1991, after the collapse of the USSR, the leaders of Western countries “didn’t put the squeeze on Russia” by condemning the crimes of the communist regime. If this had happened, the world would now know a different Russia. As a result, the Black Hundreds very quickly made themselves felt.

“The deepest ideology of Russia is always the Black Hundreds, which accordingly (without condemning the crimes of the communist government – UNIAN) sharply returned. Moreover, with even greater hatred of the West. Therefore, of course, the war was predetermined. The war may not be against Ukraine. Perhaps against someone else, but there is no doubt that Russia would attack different countries, testing the strength of the global world order,” the adviser emphasized.

At the same time, he believes that Russia is ready to win only “short distances.” For example, if after a full-scale invasion in 2022, the Russian army left Ukraine in a few weeks, then the so-called North Military District would be considered a “victory.” However, what happened differently – the aggressor in Ukraine “delayed”, but she survived. As a result, according to Podolyak, the Kremlin now has no chance of extending its existence.

“Now Russia is in agony, and they don’t understand it yet. That’s why they are having a feast during the plague,” says Podolyak.

He considers the behavior of the Kremlin regime, which currently continues to threaten Ukraine, to be bravado. The adviser recalled how, immediately after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor stated that he allegedly destroyed the Ukrainian Air Force and captured Odessa and Kyiv. However, subsequently the occupiers had to retreat.

According to Podolyak, now there is a similar situation: the invaders think that they have held out, that they will not lose the war, and that they have a chance not to be held accountable for war crimes, but this is not the case.

“Yes, they have a certain number of zombies that can be sent (in particular, to the front – UNIAN). They have a certain number of partners who are a little impudent, like North Korea. Because, again, they see that Russia kills in Ukraine and is not punished for it. But this will all end very quickly, including for North Korea,” concludes the adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

Strike on Belgorod – details

On December 30, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a missile attack on military targets in the Russian city of Belgorod. Due to the unprofessional actions of Russian air defense, rocket fragments fell in the city center, the Kremlin convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. In this regard, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak stated that the war is already ongoing not only in Ukraine, but also on the territory of the Russian Federation.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...