Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones: there is an “arrival”, people under the rubble (photo)

An air raid alert was announced in a number of regions and in the capital.

On the afternoon of January 1, Russia launched several groups of Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles across Ukraine. An air raid alert was announced in a number of regions and in Kyiv.

The Voskhod air command reported that during an alarm, an X-59 guided missile was shot down in the sky over the Dnepropetrovsk region.

Updated 17:30 . The Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that threats against both drones and missiles had been canceled.

Updated 17:23 . The alarm is all over in Kyiv.

Updated 17:20 . Air raid map for now:

Air raid warning January 1 / screenshot

Updated 17:00 . The Sumy OVA reported that a Russian drone hit a two-story residential building in the Esman community:

“There is destruction, people are trapped under the rubble. All the necessary services are working at the “arrival” site. Three people have already been previously rescued from the rubble. They are receiving medical assistance. The search and rescue operation continues,”

There is an “arrival” of a drone / photo t.me/Sumy_news_ODA

Previously, it was reported that air defense forces destroyed two drones in the sky over Sumy.

Air defense destroys drones / photo t.me/Sumy_news_ODA

Updated 16:55 . The Russian Federation launched a missile along the Dnieper, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported. Explosions were heard in the city.

Updated 16:54. Explosions in Kyiv.

Updated 16:46. Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces: activity of enemy tactical aviation in the waters of the Azov Sea.

“The threat of the use of airborne weapons! If an alarm is declared in your area, head for shelter.”

Updated 16:25. Air raid map for now:

Air raid warning January 1 / screenshot

Updated 16:20 . The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports about the work of air defense near Kyiv. It is noted that Shahed-type attack UAVs are flying in the direction of Kyiv through the Boryspil region.

Updated 16:15 . The head of the Kyiv city military administration, Sergei Popko, said that air defense was operating in the suburbs of the capital: “Stay in shelters!”

The regional military administration added that the air raid continues and called on the fighters not to stop working on “shooting down air targets and causing them to fall.”

“Air defense is operating in the region,” the message says.

Updated 16:00 . Air raid map for now:

Air raid warning January 1 / screenshot

It is reported that in the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, and Donetsk regions there is a threat of the use of ballistic weapons.

Updated 15:45 . The Kiev Regional Military Administration reported that UAVs were detected in the airspace of the region:

“Air defense forces work on targets.”

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that a group of attack UAVs is moving towards Kyiv from the south-east: “Do not ignore the alarm signal.”

